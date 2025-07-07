Unicycive Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference

Unicycive Therapeutics announced CEO Shalabh Gupta's participation in a virtual conference focused on kidney disease research.

Quiver AI Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for kidney disease, announced that CEO Shalabh Gupta, M.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference on July 14, 2025. Unicycive is working on innovative therapies, including its lead treatment oxylanthanum carbonate, aimed at managing hyperphosphatemia in dialysis patients, and UNI-494, which addresses acute kidney injury and has received orphan drug designation from the FDA. Those interested can access the webcast through the company's website.

Potential Positives

Shalabh Gupta, M.D., the CEO, will participate in a high-profile fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference, which may enhance the company's visibility and credibility in the biotechnology and kidney treatment space.

The company's lead investigational treatment, oxylanthanum carbonate, addresses a significant need for phosphate binding agents in chronic kidney disease, indicating potential market demand and therapeutic impact.

UNI-494 has received orphan drug designation from the FDA, which may facilitate development and marketing advantages in treating delayed graft function in kidney transplant patients.

Completion of Phase 1 safety study for UNI-494 suggests progress in the clinical development pipeline, potentially attracting investor interest and confidence in the company's future advancements.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the purpose of the upcoming fireside chat?

The fireside chat aims to provide insights from Unicycive's CEO about the company's advancements in kidney disease therapies.

When is the Unicycive Therapeutics fireside chat scheduled?

The fireside chat is scheduled for Monday, July 14, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET.

How can I access the Unicycive webcast?

You can access the webcast on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.

What is oxylanthanum carbonate?

Oxylanthanum carbonate is Unicycive's lead investigational treatment for hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis.

What is UNI-494 used for?

UNI-494 is intended for treating conditions related to acute kidney injury and has received orphan drug designation for kidney transplant patients.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UNCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $UNCY stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Unicycive” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference on Monday, July 14, 2025 at 11 a.m. ET.





A link to the webcast may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section:



Events and Presentations



.







About Unicycive Therapeutics







Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead investigational treatment is oxylanthanum carbonate, a novel phosphate binding agent for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis. Unicycive’s second investigational treatment UNI-494 is intended for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. It has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for the prevention of Delayed Graft Function (DGF) in kidney transplant patients and has completed a Phase 1 dose-ranging safety study in healthy volunteers. For more information, please visit



Unicycive.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Investor Contact:









Kevin Gardner







LifeSci Advisors







kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com









Media Contact:









Rachel Visi







Real Chemistry







redery@realchemistry.com







SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.