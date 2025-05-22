Unicycive Therapeutics CEO Shalabh Gupta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Unicycive Therapeutics announces CEO's participation in upcoming virtual investment conferences focused on kidney disease therapies.

Quiver AI Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for kidney disease, announced that CEO Dr. Shalabh Gupta will present at two virtual investment conferences: a fireside chat at the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference on May 29 and a corporate presentation at the Noble Capital Markets 2025 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on June 4. The company's lead treatment, oxylanthanum carbonate, is under FDA review for hyperphosphatemia in dialysis patients, while its second treatment, UNI-494, has been granted orphan drug designation for preventing Delayed Graft Function in kidney transplant patients and has completed a Phase 1 safety study. For further details, webcasts are available on the Unicycive website.

Potential Positives

Participation in two prominent virtual investment conferences enhances company visibility and engagement with potential investors.

Lead investigational treatment oxylanthanum carbonate is under FDA review, indicating progress toward commercialization and potential revenue generation.

Second investigational treatment UNI-494 has received orphan drug designation, showcasing the company's commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in kidney disease.

The completion of a Phase 1 safety study for UNI-494 represents a significant milestone in the drug development process, potentially attracting further interest and investment.

Potential Negatives

Limited details on progress or results regarding their lead investigational treatment, oxylanthanum carbonate, which may raise concerns about the company's development timeline and efficacy.

No mention of potential challenges or setbacks related to the FDA review process for oxylanthanum carbonate or the status of UNI-494, possibly indicating uncertainty in regulatory approval.

While the press release focuses on upcoming presentations, there is no indication of new partnerships, funding, or advancements, which could imply stagnation in company growth or strategy.

FAQ

What is Unicycive Therapeutics focused on?

Unicycive Therapeutics specializes in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease.

When will Shalabh Gupta present at the investment conferences?

He will present on May 29 and June 4, 2025, at two virtual conferences.

What is Unicycive's lead investigational treatment?

The lead investigational treatment is oxylanthanum carbonate for hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients.

What designation has UNI-494 received from the FDA?

UNI-494 has been granted orphan drug designation for preventing Delayed Graft Function in kidney transplant patients.

Where can I find the webcasts of the conferences?

The webcasts will be available on the Unicycive website under the Investors section.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UNCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $UNCY stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will present at two upcoming virtual investment conferences.





Event: Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference





Type: Fireside Chat





Date/Time: Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. ET





Event: Noble Capital Markets 2025 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference





Type: Corporate Presentation with Moderated Q&A





Date/Time: Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET





A link to the live and archived webcasts may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section:



Events and Presentations



.







About Unicycive Therapeutics







Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead investigational treatment is oxylanthanum carbonate, a novel phosphate binding agent currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis. Unicycive’s second investigational treatment UNI-494 is intended for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. It has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for the prevention of Delayed Graft Function (DGF) in kidney transplant patients and has completed a Phase 1 dose-ranging safety study in healthy volunteers. For more information about Unicycive, visit Unicycive.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For more information, please visit



Unicycive.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Investor Contact:









Kevin Gardner







LifeSci Advisors







kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com









Media Contact:









Rachel Visi







Real Chemistry







redery@realchemistry.com







SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.