Unicycive Therapeutics Announces FDA Review of Oxylanthanum Carbonate New Drug Application for Hyperphosphatemia Treatment with PDUFA Action Date of June 28, 2025

Unicycive Therapeutics' OLC NDA for hyperphosphatemia is under FDA review, targeting a 2025 launch. Patient data supports market need.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. has announced that the FDA is reviewing its New Drug Application for oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), intended to treat hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis, with a target action date set for June 28, 2025. The company is actively preparing for a potential commercial launch in late 2025 and has highlighted significant adherence challenges faced by patients via survey data, which emphasizes the market opportunity for OLC. Recent presentations at key medical meetings showcased patient preferences for OLC over existing treatments, contributing to an optimistic outlook for the product. Financial results for the first quarter of 2025 were reported, showing a decrease in R&D expenses but an increase in general and administrative costs as the company gears up for launch activities. Furthermore, Unicycive reported a positive net income for the quarter, largely due to favorable changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities.

Oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC) New Drug Application (NDA) is under review by the FDA, with a PDUFA target action date set for June 28, 2025, indicating a potential significant milestone for the company.

New data from patient surveys has validated the market potential for OLC by highlighting adherence challenges among dialysis patients, which the drug aims to address.

Unicycive reported a net income of $0.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $21.2 million in the same period of the previous year.

The company is actively engaging with prescribers and stakeholders to prepare for an anticipated commercial launch, indicating a proactive strategy for market introduction.

Increase in General and Administrative (G&A) expenses from $2.4 million to $5.8 million indicates rising costs associated with the commercial launch preparation, which may raise concerns about financial efficiency.

Despite a net income for the quarter, the positive result was primarily driven by a decrease in the fair value of warrant liability, which could be viewed as unsustainable or misleading without solid operational improvements.

Cash and cash equivalents have decreased from $26.1 million to $19.8 million, raising concerns about liquidity as they prepare for a potentially costly commercial launch.

What is oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC)?

Oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC) is a novel phosphate binder under FDA review for treating hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis.

When is the FDA's action date for OLC's NDA?

The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 28, 2025, for OLC.

What are the expected benefits of OLC for patients?

OLC offers high potency and a reduced pill burden, addressing adherence challenges faced by patients with hyperphosphatemia on dialysis.

How is Unicycive preparing for OLC's commercial launch?

Unicycive is building its commercial infrastructure, engaging prescribers, and focusing on market access for OLC's anticipated launch in late 2025.

What financial results did Unicycive report for Q1 2025?

For Q1 2025, Unicycive reported a net income of $0.5 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $21.2 million in Q1 2024.

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and provided a business update



“We are making incredible strides as we prepare for the potential FDA approval of oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC) so we can bring this treatment to people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis as efficiently as possible,” said Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive. “The need for our differentiated treatment, which offers high potency and a significantly reduced pill burden for people struggling to control hyperphosphatemia, has been further validated by new patient survey findings and patient-reported outcomes data. We remain dedicated to bolstering our commercial infrastructure as we strive to deliver a much-needed solution to patients and healthcare providers.”







The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 28, 2025, for OLC. Unicycive continues to prepare for the potential launch of OLC by building key functions, engaging directly with prescribers and other stakeholders, and supporting market access.



The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 28, 2025, for OLC. Unicycive continues to prepare for the potential launch of OLC by building key functions, engaging directly with prescribers and other stakeholders, and supporting market access.



Expanded awareness of OLC and its potential to address significant needs for CKD patients by publishing data and presentations at medical meetings.





Recently, findings were presented at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Spring Clinical Meetings and the 2025 American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA) National Symposium from a patient survey conducted in partnership with the NKF. The survey included a total of 200 dialysis patients who identified excessive pill numbers, large pill sizes, and forgetfulness as the primary barriers to phosphate binder adherence. Patients also expressed a strong preference for medication regimens with fewer and smaller pills.





New patient-reported outcomes data from the pivotal Phase 2 study of OLC were presented at the 2025 American Dialysis Conference (ADC) and the NKF Spring Clinical Meeting, which demonstrated that patients preferred OLC in comparison to their pre-trial phosphate binder medications and significantly enhanced patient satisfaction.







Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025







Research and Development (R&D) expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $6.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily due to decreased drug development costs.





General and Administrative (G&A) expenses were $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to increased consulting and professional services related to our commercial launch preparation.





In addition to the above launch expenses, we continue to focus on the manufacturing of commercial supplies, as reflected in prepaid expenses and other current assets on our balance sheet which increased from $4.8 million as of December 31, 2024 to $7.6 million as of March 31, 2025.





Other income was $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to an expense of $11.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of our warrant liability.





Net income attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $0.5 million, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $21.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of our warrant liability.





As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $19.8 million.







About Unicycive Therapeutics







Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead investigational treatment is oxylanthanum carbonate, a novel phosphate binding agent currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis. Unicycive's second investigational treatment UNI-494 is intended for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. It has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for the prevention of Delayed Graft Function (DGF) in kidney transplant patients and has completed a Phase 1 dose-ranging safety study in healthy volunteers. For more information about Unicycive, visit



Unicycive.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Forward-looking statements











Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern Unicycive's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Unicycive's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are several factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; our need to raise substantial additional capital in the future to fund our continuing operations and the development and commercialization of our current product candidates and future product candidates; dependence on key personnel; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; risks related to delays in obtaining or failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; and our failure, or the failure of our third-party manufacturers, or their subcontractors, to comply with cGMPs or other applicable regulations, which could result in sanctions being imposed on us or the manufacturers, including fines, injunctions, civil penalties, delays, suspension or withdrawal of approvals, license revocation, seizures or recalls of product candidates, operating restrictions and criminal prosecutions, any of which could adversely affect supplies of our product candidates and harm our business and results of operations. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Unicycive’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Unicycive specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Contacts:









Kevin Gardner







LifeSci Advisors







kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com









Media Contact:









Rachel Visi







Real Chemistry







redery@realchemistry.com







SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.



















Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.













































Balance Sheets













(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)





















As of













As of





















December 31,













March 31,





















2024













2025

































(Unaudited)













Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash









$





26,142













$





19,769













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













4,806

















7,577













Total current assets













30,948

















27,346













Right of use asset, net













645

















518













Property, plant and equipment, net













75

















83













Total assets









$





31,668













$





27,947















































Liabilities and stockholders’ equity



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





1,058













$





1,397













Accrued liabilities













3,562

















4,143













Warrant liability













18,936

















10,588













Operating lease liability - current













564

















548













Total current liabilities













24,120

















16,676













Operating lease liability - long term













117

















-













Total liabilities













24,237

















16,676













Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders’ equity:

































Series A-2 Prime preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share - 21,338.01 Series A-2 Prime shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025; 6,150.21 and 5,464.21 Series A-2 Prime shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively













-

















-













Series B-2 preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share - 7,882 Series B-2 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025; 3,000 Series B-2 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025













-

















-













Preferred stock: $0.001 par value per share - 9,846,891 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025; zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025













-

















-













Common stock, $0.001 par value per share - 400,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025; 113,842,364 and 119,749,743 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively













114

















120













Additional paid-in capital













108,587

















111,851













Accumulated deficit













(101,270





)













(100,700





)









Total stockholders’ equity













7,431

















11,271













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





31,668













$





27,947



























































Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.













































Statements of Operations













(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)













(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





















March 31,













2024













2025



































Operating expenses:

































Research and development









$





6,813













$





2,171













General and administrative













2,391

















5,818













Total operating expenses













9,204

















7,989













Loss from operations













(9,204





)













(7,989





)









Other income (expenses):

































Interest income













69

















226













Interest expense













(20





)













(15





)









Change in fair value of warrant liability













(11,808





)













8,348













Total other income (expenses)













(11,759





)













8,559













Net (loss) income













(20,963





)













570













































Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders, basic













(21,171





)













510













Net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted













(21,171





)













(6,214





)









Net (loss) income per share:

































Basic









$





(0.61





)









$





-













Diluted









$





(0.61





)









$





(0.05





)









Weighted-average shares outstanding:

































Basic













34,912,692

















116,818,811













Diluted













34,912,692

















123,834,773











































