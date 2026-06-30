Unicycive Receives FDA Complete Response Letter For Oxylanthanum Carbonate NDA; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY), announced that the U.S. FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), a therapy for hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

The FDA did not raise concerns about clinical efficacy or safety data and requested no additional data. The CRL instead relates to deficiencies previously identified at a third-party manufacturing vendor, which has not yet undergone FDA inspection during the NDA resubmission review. Labelling discussions are ongoing, with the agency recently providing feedback on carton and container packaging.

Hyperphosphatemia is a condition characterized by elevated phosphate levels in the blood, common among CKD patients on dialysis. OLC is designed to reduce phosphate absorption in the gastrointestinal tract, offering a potential new treatment option for this patient population.

Shalabh Gupta, M.D., CEO of Unicycive, stated that the company remains confident in the efficacy and safety of OLC and is optimistic about resolving the manufacturing inspection issue. He emphasized that discussions with the FDA on labelling and packaging are active and ongoing.

The NDA for OLC is supported by data from three clinical studies: a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers, a bioequivalence study, and a tolerability study in CKD patients on dialysis, along with multiple preclinical studies and chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data.

UNCY has traded between $3.71 and $8.74 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $4.18, down 45.59%.

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