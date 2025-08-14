Key Points Net loss per share (GAAP) of $(0.52) improved over the $(0.68) loss expected.

Research and development expenses (GAAP) dropped to $1.8 million from $4.9 million in Q2 2024. General and administrative costs more than doubled compared to Q2 2024.

Regulatory progress for oxylanthanum carbonate remains central, as the company works to resolve FDA questions.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology firm focused on kidney disease treatments, released its second-quarter results on August 14, 2025, for the period ended June 30. The most important news was the ongoing regulatory process for its lead compound and a shift in operational spending. Net loss per share (GAAP) came in at $(0.52). The quarter showed a marked reduction in research and development costs and a strategic increase in spending to support potential commercialization. Overall, the results reflected the company's efforts to address regulatory hurdles while maintaining financial flexibility for future product launches.

Metric Q2 2025(Three Months Ended June 30, 2025) Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024(Three Months Ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.52) $(0.68) $(1.50) 65.3 % Revenue $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 0% Research and Development Expenses $1.8 million $4.9 million (64.2 %) General and Administrative Expenses $5.2 million $2.5 million 108.0 % Cash and Cash Equivalents (as of period end) $22.3 million N/A N/A

Business Focus and Recent Priorities

Unicycive Therapeutics develops innovative medicines to address unmet needs in kidney disease, targeting chronic kidney disease (CKD) and acute kidney injury (AKI). The company’s main focus is on oxylanthanum carbonate, a potential new oral phosphate binder for hyperphosphatemia, a condition faced by many patients on dialysis.

Recently, Unicycive has been preparing for commercial launch of oxylanthanum carbonate while progressing its earlier pipeline candidates, such as UNI-494 for AKI. The most important success factors are clinical validation, regulatory approval, effective commercialization, and managing operational costs until revenue arrives.

Notable Quarterly Developments

During the period, the company made progress on multiple fronts but also faced significant challenges. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) concerning the oxylanthanum carbonate application. This letter signaled that the FDA would not approve the drug in its current form, citing an issue related to a manufacturing partner. Management stated it has now asked for a Type A meeting with the FDA, hoping to resolve the issue and pursue approval. Investors can expect further updates later in the third quarter following FDA discussions.

Clinical progress for oxylanthanum carbonate stood out with the publication of its pivotal trial results in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN). The study found that over 90% of patients achieved effective phosphate reduction in the pivotal clinical trial of OLC in CKD patients on dialysis, with the majority of participants needing just one pill per meal. For context, high pill burden has been a barrier in this treatment area, so these findings are potentially important for eventual adoption.

The company's financial performance was shaped by a sharp decline in research and development (R&D) expenses, dropping to $1.8 million from $4.9 million a year ago. This reflects a shift from late-stage clinical trial spending—since the main study is now complete—to focusing more on preparing for commercialization. General and administrative (G&A) costs more than doubled to $5.2 million from $2.5 million in Q2 2024 as the company invested in consulting and commercial launch preparation. Cash and equivalents fell but remained above $22 million, enough to support operations “into the second half of 2026*” according to management, as of June 30, 2025.

The pipeline’s other leading asset, UNI-494, is a prodrug (a compound that becomes an active drug in the body) designed for acute kidney injury. This candidate completed its initial clinical safety study but did not see advancement or major updates during the quarter. Management noted that it still has orphan drug status, which can confer benefits like market exclusivity if approved, but there has been limited recent progress. There were no material changes in partnerships or overseas deals reported this quarter. No dividend was paid or announced for the period.

Financial Outlook and What to Watch

Unicycive management did not offer detailed forward guidance for upcoming periods. The company continues to project enough liquidity to fund operations into the second half of 2026.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.