UniCredit’s Successful Bond Issuance Strengthens Market Position

UniCredit successfully issued a 4-year Senior Preferred Bond worth 1 billion euros, attracting significant demand from global investors, leading to favorable pricing. The bond issuance helps UniCredit advance its MREL funding plan and reinforces its strong market presence. With a strong allocation to funds and banks, the bond is set to list on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

