UniCredit's stance on M&A is of "steady as she goes" - CEO

April 19, 2023 — 04:41 am EDT

Written by Conor Humphries for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, April 19 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI is trying to take advantage of current disruption in the banking sector to gain market share but on merger and acquisition its current stance is one of "steady as she goes", Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference organised by Bloomberg News in Ireland, Orcel said a flight to quality was currently taking place on deposits while higher interest rates were not leading to credit problems.

