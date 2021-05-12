UniCredit's new CEO Orcel streamlines top management structure

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI said on Wednesday new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel had reorganised the group's top management structure, removing twin heads who used to lead the top corporate functions under previous CEO Jean Pierre Mustier.

UniCredit said a 15-member Group Executive Committee (GEC) would replace the current Executive Management Committee (EMC) comprising 27 people.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

