UniCredit's Mustier set to step down after FY results-sources

MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier is set to leave the Italian bank after presenting full-year results on Feb. 11, two people close to the matter said on Wednesday.

UniCredit declined to comment on the date of Mustier's departure.

The board of UniCredit meets later on Wednesday to designate investment banker Andrea Orcel as the new CEO, sources have said, adding Orcel is set to start in the job only after shareholders name new directors in mid-April.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

