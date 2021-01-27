UniCredit's Mustier set to step down after FY results-sources

UniCredit Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier is set to leave the Italian bank after presenting full-year results on Feb. 11, two people close to the matter said on Wednesday.

UniCredit declined to comment on the date of Mustier's departure.

The board of UniCredit meets later on Wednesday to designate investment banker Andrea Orcel as the new CEO, sources have said, adding Orcel is set to start in the job only after shareholders name new directors in mid-April.

