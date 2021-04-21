Unicredito Italiano (UNCFF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Unicredito Italiano S P A (Symbol: UNCFF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.64, changing hands as low as $9.40 per share. Unicredito Italiano S P A shares are currently trading down about 10.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNCFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNCFF's low point in its 52 week range is $6.6541 per share, with $11.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.40.

