Unicredito Italiano (UNCFF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Unicredito Italiano S P A (Symbol: UNCFF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.19, changing hands as low as $38.11 per share. Unicredito Italiano S P A shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNCFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNCFF's low point in its 52 week range is $26.1585 per share, with $47.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.11.

