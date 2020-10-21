UniCredit, works council sign agreement on smart working

MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI and the UniCredit European Works Council have signed an agreement to offer all employees across the group's network the chance for remote working, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Covid-19 has significantly changed our clients' mindset and behaviours, encouraging us to accelerate our digital and remote banking transformation," UniCredit CEO Jean-Pierre Mustier said.

"We are also leveraging on this new reality for our colleagues, because we believe that remote work can increase their quality of life."

As part of the agreement, the bank will seek to offer workers at its headquarters and central offices the chance to work remotely for 40% of their time while employees across the group's network will be offered remote working for 20% of their time.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

