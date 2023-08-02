News & Insights

UniCredit will post 'even better' results in the future - CEO to paper

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

August 02, 2023 — 01:26 am EDT

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit will achieve 'even better' results in the future after posting its half-year results last week, CEO Andrea Orcel said in an interview published on Wednesday.

"We will do even better. We know what we have to do, it's difficult... time will tell," he told Il Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Orcel also said pass through effects from ECB interest rate decisions are expected to return in line with past levels in 2024, and said that, "normalising everything," the bank is aiming for a ROTE (return on tangible equity) level of 15%.

