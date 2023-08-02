UniCredit will post 'even better' results in the future - CEO to paper

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit will achieve 'even better' results in the future after posting its half-year results last week, CEO Andrea Orcel said in an interview published on Wednesday.

"We will do even better. We know what we have to do, it's difficult... time will tell," he told Il Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Orcel also said pass through effects from ECB interest rate decisions are expected to return in line with past levels in 2024, and said that, "normalising everything," the bank is aiming for a ROTE (return on tangible equity) level of 15%.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.