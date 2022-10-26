UniCredit ups 2022 profit goal after Q3 earnings top forecasts

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy's No.2 bank UniCredit on Wednesday said profits would top 4.8 billion euros ($4.8 billion) this year, raising its previous goal thanks to higher interest rates after earnings beat expectations in the third quarter.

UniCredit posted a profit for the July-September period of 1.71 billion euros, well above an average analyst forecast of 1.00 billion euros in a consensus provided by the bank, helped by lower than expected loan losses.

($1 = 1.0047 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

