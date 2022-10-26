UniCredit ups 2022 profit goal after Q3 earnings top forecasts

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's No.2 bank UniCredit on Wednesday said profits would top 4.8 billion euros ($4.8 billion) this year, raising its previous goal thanks to higher interest rates after earnings beat expectations in the third quarter.

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy's No.2 bank UniCredit on Wednesday said profits would top 4.8 billion euros ($4.8 billion) this year, raising its previous goal thanks to higher interest rates after earnings beat expectations in the third quarter.

UniCredit posted a profit for the July-September period of 1.71 billion euros, well above an average analyst forecast of 1.00 billion euros in a consensus provided by the bank, helped by lower than expected loan losses.

($1 = 1.0047 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters