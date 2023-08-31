Unicredit (UNCFF) Price Target Increased by 15.55% to 31.97

The average one-year price target for Unicredit (OTC:UNCFF) has been revised to 31.97 / share. This is an increase of 15.55% from the prior estimate of 27.67 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.37 to a high of 42.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.39% from the latest reported closing price of 24.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unicredit. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNCFF is 0.53%, an increase of 1.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 270,333K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,785K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,096K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCFF by 0.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,660K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,402K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCFF by 20.27% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 14,404K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 13,272K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,115K shares, representing a decrease of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCFF by 16.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,258K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,194K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNCFF by 0.26% over the last quarter.

See all Unicredit regulatory filings.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.