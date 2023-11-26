Unicredit (UNCFF) Price Target Increased by 12.04% to 35.82

The average one-year price target for Unicredit (OTC:UNCFF) has been revised to 35.82 / share. This is an increase of 12.04% from the prior estimate of 31.97 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.50 to a high of 46.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.57% from the latest reported closing price of 27.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unicredit. This is a decrease of 429 owner(s) or 99.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNCFF is 0.46%, a decrease of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 119.77% to 67K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 67K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

