UniCredit to offer loans, debt holidays to help clients cope with energy crisis

MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit CRDI.MI on Monday unveiled a set of measures to ease the pain of businesses and households battling with record energy and commodity prices.

UniCredit said it would offer 5 billion euros ($5 billion) in new loans to companies to help them pay soaring energy bills as well as an up to 12-month debt holiday on both commercial and household mortgages.

($1 = 1.0058 euros)

