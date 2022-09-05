UniCredit to offer loans, debt holidays to help clients cope with energy crisis

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit on Monday unveiled a set of measures to ease the pain of businesses and households battling with record energy and commodity prices.

MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit CRDI.MI on Monday unveiled a set of measures to ease the pain of businesses and households battling with record energy and commodity prices.

UniCredit said it would offer 5 billion euros ($5 billion) in new loans to companies to help them pay soaring energy bills as well as an up to 12-month debt holiday on both commercial and household mortgages.

($1 = 1.0058 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing Federico Maccioni)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters