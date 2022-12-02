UniCredit to give staff in Italy bonus against rising inflation - union

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI will give its employees in Italy a bonus of 2,400 euros ($2,525.76) mostly to compensate for rising inflation, the sector's largest union FABI said on Friday.

Last month UniCredit, which has in Italy nearly 35,000 people, announced it would pay a bonus of 2,500 euros to its staff in Germany to help them cope with soaring prices.

Italy's second-largest bank reached an agreement with unions for 850 voluntary exits and to hire 850 people under 35 years old, FABI added.

($1 = 0.9502 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Federico Maccioni)

