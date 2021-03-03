UniCredit to boost board's diversity, technology skills

Adds details

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Italy's No. 2 bank UniCredit CRDI.MI plans to appoint more women to its board, including Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia, the former head of Virgin Money and founder of open banking fintech Snoop.

UniCredit on Wednesday approved a slate of nominees for the board's renewal, saying it wanted to boost diversity and focus on technology and sustainability.

The bank is in the midst of a leadership change after Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier fell out with the board over strategy and stepped down last month, to be replaced in April by Andrea Orcel, the former head of investment banking at Swiss bank UBS.

In addition to Gadhia, a prominent figure in Britain's financial industry, UniCredit's outgoing board has put forward as new director Jeffrey Hedberg, a telecoms expert currently at the helm of Wind Tre.

New entries also include Allianz director Renate Wagner and Luca Molinari from Abu Dhabi-based private equity firm Mubadala, a UniCredit investor.

UniCredit had already picked as its new chairman Pier Carlo Padoan, a former International Monetary Fund executive director.

Shareholders gather to appoint the new board on April 15.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Stephen Jewkes and Jonathan Oatis)

