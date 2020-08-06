UniCredit sticks to 2021 profit goal after better-than-expected Q2

Italy's UniCredit confirmed next year's earnings goal on Thursday after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit, as trading gains and cost cuts helped offset weakening revenues.

UniCredit said net profit for the three months to June came in at 420 million euros ($499 million), down 77% from a year earlier but above an average analyst forecast of 347 million euros in a consensus provided by the bank.

Revenues totalled 4.2 billion euros, a touch ahead of expectations, helped by a rebound in the bank's commercial operations after a lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic was eased.

When adjusted for one-off items such as a charge the bank incurred as it runs down its non-core business, underlying net profit stood at 0.5 billion euros. UniCredit confirmed an underlying net profit goal of 3.0-3.5 billion euros for next year.

Core capital strengthened in the quarter to 13.85% of assets, up from 13.44% at the end of March.

($1 = 0.8418 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

