UniCredit S.p.A. (WBAG:UCG) Price Target Increased by 13.75% to 85.04

The average one-year price target for UniCredit S.p.A. (WBAG:UCG) has been revised to € 85,04 / share. This is an increase of 13.75% from the prior estimate of € 74,76 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 71,66 to a high of € 100,49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.77% from the latest reported closing price of € 59,98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in UniCredit S.p.A.. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCG is 0.73%, an increase of 17.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.97% to 306,140K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 30,969K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,686K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCG by 11.00% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 26,848K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,137K shares , representing an increase of 21.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCG by 34.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,595K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,286K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCG by 19.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,052K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,789K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCG by 7.53% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 9,744K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,325K shares , representing a decrease of 16.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCG by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.