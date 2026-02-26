UniCredit S.p.A. (UNCFF) Price Target Increased by 15.61% to 101.90

The average one-year price target for UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCPK:UNCFF) has been revised to $101.90 / share. This is an increase of 15.61% from the prior estimate of $88.14 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $85.88 to a high of $120.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 160.62% from the latest reported closing price of $39.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in UniCredit S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 130 owner(s) or 25.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNCFF is 0.76%, an increase of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.66% to 267,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,595K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,286K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCFF by 19.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,052K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,789K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCFF by 7.53% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 9,744K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,325K shares , representing a decrease of 16.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCFF by 3.98% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 9,724K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,945K shares , representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCFF by 31.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,166K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,959K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCFF by 22.26% over the last quarter.

