UniCredit S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (UNCRY) Price Target Increased by 12.62% to 49.87

The average one-year price target for UniCredit S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:UNCRY) has been revised to $49.87 / share. This is an increase of 12.62% from the prior estimate of $44.29 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $42.03 to a high of $58.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 156.16% from the latest reported closing price of $19.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in UniCredit S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNCRY is 0.30%, an increase of 22.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.04% to 884K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Managed Account Series - BlackRock GA Dynamic Equity Fund Class K holds 562K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 93.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 1,420.95% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 161K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 17.45% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 42K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 36K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 30.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 58.15% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 20K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%.

