News & Insights

Stocks

UniCredit SpA Closes Note Offer Period Early

October 31, 2024 — 03:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

UniCredit SpA (IT:UCG) has released an update.

UniCredit SpA has announced the early closure of the offer period for its €77 million fixed to floating rate senior notes, which are due in October 2037. The early closure was made effective as of October 30, 2024, with the notes continuing to be traded on MOT and EuroTLX. This move highlights UniCredit’s proactive management in the financial markets.

For further insights into IT:UCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNCFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.