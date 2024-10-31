UniCredit SpA Closes Note Offer Period Early

UniCredit SpA (IT:UCG) has released an update.

UniCredit SpA has announced the early closure of the offer period for its €77 million fixed to floating rate senior notes, which are due in October 2037. The early closure was made effective as of October 30, 2024, with the notes continuing to be traded on MOT and EuroTLX. This move highlights UniCredit’s proactive management in the financial markets.

