Unicredit Spa - ADR (UNCRY) Price Target Increased by 6.78% to 17.00

The average one-year price target for Unicredit Spa - ADR (OTC:UNCRY) has been revised to 17.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.78% from the prior estimate of 15.92 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.30 to a high of 22.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.10% from the latest reported closing price of 12.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unicredit Spa - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 45.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNCRY is 0.16%, an increase of 99.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.05% to 582K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas White International holds 213K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 21.05% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 115K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 8.60% over the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 58K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 13.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 32.95% over the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 46K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 17.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 45.15% over the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 41K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 18.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 8.97% over the last quarter.

