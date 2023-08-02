Unicredit Spa - ADR (UNCRY) Price Target Increased by 13.49% to 15.69

The average one-year price target for Unicredit Spa - ADR (OTC:UNCRY) has been revised to 15.69 / share. This is an increase of 13.49% from the prior estimate of 13.83 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.76 to a high of 21.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.96% from the latest reported closing price of 12.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unicredit Spa - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 57.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNCRY is 0.08%, a decrease of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.82% to 413K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas White International holds 212K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 28.51% over the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 51K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 67.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 284.84% over the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCRY by 164,141.61% over the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 38K shares.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 23K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

