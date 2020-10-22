UniCredit signs business cooperation deal with China's ICBC

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit CRDI.MI has signed an agreement with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 601398.SS to increase business cooperation and services to clients, it said on Thursday.

"The purpose of this memorandum of understanding is to assist in establishing and developing long-term friendly non-exclusive cooperation between the two banks in order to promote the business opportunities among China, Italy, Germany, Austria and Central and Eastern European regions," the statement said.

UniCredit first started operating in Asia in 1977, when it opened a branch in Tokyo. It has branches in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan and it mainly provides support to European clients that operate in the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier this month the bank, with buyout fund Investindustrial and China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC), launched a 600-million euro fund investing in Italian mid-market companies. .

The bank said the agreement would intensify the two banks' cooperation with regards to trade, investments, overseas project contracting, cross-border merger and acquisition financing and financing services.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

