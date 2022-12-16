UniCredit signs asset management partnership with Azimut

MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI on Friday said it had signed an accord with Azimut Holding AZMT.MI that could see the Italian bank eventually gain control of an asset management company 10 years after disposing of its Pioneer unit.

Under the accord, Azimut Holding will establish an Ireland-based asset management company that will develop products to be distributed through UniCredit's network on a non exclusive basis.

The launch of the first funds for Italian clients is expected to start in the second half of 2023 subject to regulatory approvals.

The company will be autonomously run by Azimut.

However, UniCredit will have an option to acquire control of the Irish management company in five years' time or earlier based on specific circumstances.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jason Neely)

