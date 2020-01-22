UniCredit shuffles top managers in Italy, names new Americas CIB head

Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Wednesday it had appointed a number of senior managers to new roles, shuffling people across jobs as it works to implement its 'Team 23' four-year plan unveiled in December.
