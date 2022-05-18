Unicredit shares shrug off Commerzbank merger talks report

Adds details

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Shares in UniCredit were little changed on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported the Italian bank had been on the point of holding merger talks with Commerzbank CBKG.DE before the Ukraine conflict forced them to shelve any potential deal.

Shares in UniCredit were down 0.2% by 0712 GMT, erasing initial modest gains. Italy's banking index fell 0.1% .FTITLMS3010.

Shares in Commerzbank, whose market value is less than half that of UniCredit, rose 2% in early morning trade following the report.

UniCredit had no comment on the FT report, while a spokesperson for Commerzbank said the German bank's current strategy was to create the conditions to remain independent.

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel, the former head of investment banking at Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S, has said UniCredit will consider M&A opportunities in all the markets where it already operates.

A newspaper leak and the Ukraine crisis earlier this year derailed Orcel's plans to take over smaller domestic rival Banco BPM BAMI.MI in an all-share deal.

UniCredit is one of Europe's banks most exposed to Russia.

UniCredit, which owns German lender HypoVereinsbank, had already looked at a possible Commerzbank acquisition under previous CEO Jean Pierre Mustier.

The FT quoted unnamed sources as saying Orcel had arranged a meeting in early 2022 in Germany to discuss a merger with Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced UniCredit to focus instead on its Russian exposure which it is trying to divest.

(Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by Keith Weir)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

