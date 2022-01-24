UniCredit shares rise 1% on report of lost interest for Russia's Otkritie Bank

Shares in Italy's UniCredit rose 1% in early trade on Monday after a report in Russian business daily Kommersant said the Italian bank had lost interest in Russia's Otkritie Bank.

UniCredit declined to comment.

UniCredit shares were up 0.9% by 0804 GMT, compared with a flat banking index .FTITLMS3010.

Earlier this month a source told Reuters that Italy's second-biggest bank was among potential suitors for Otkritie, which Russia's central bank is looking to sell more than four years after bailing it out.

