UniCredit shares rise 1% on report of lost interest for Russia's Otkritie Bank

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's UniCredit CRDI.MI rose 1% in early trade on Monday after a report in Russian business daily Kommersant said the Italian bank had lost interest in Russia's Otkritie Bank.

UniCredit declined to comment.

UniCredit shares were up 0.9% by 0804 GMT, compared with a flat banking index .FTITLMS3010.

Earlier this month a source told Reuters that Italy's second-biggest bank was among potential suitors for Otkritie, which Russia's central bank is looking to sell more than four years after bailing it out.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

