UniCredit shareholders urged to reject CEO Orcel's pay rise

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 13, 2023 — 05:16 pm EDT

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Leading governance adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Monday recommended shareholders at UniCredit CRDI.MI reject a proposed new pay package for CEO Andrea Orcel as well as the bank's new deferred, all-share bonus scheme.

"All in all, despite some positive changes, the 2023 group incentive system and the proposed amendments to the executive compensation framework do not warrant support," ISS wrote in a report, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by Chris Reese)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.