UniCredit shareholders gather to vote on CEO's new pay scheme

March 31, 2023 — 05:04 am EDT

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Shareholders in UniCredit CRDI.MI met on Friday to vote on a new pay scheme for Chief Executive Andrea Orcel designed to reward outperformance with a 30% pay raise.

Investors with 68.9% of the bank's capital were in attendance, the bank said.

German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE, which holds a 5.16% stake behind BlackRock's BLK.N 5.9%, has already thrown its weight behind the proposal.

However, leading governance advisers Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis have recommended rejecting the new pay package.

In a letter of reply, UniCredit has told proxy advisers that their recommendation to reject the new remuneration policy would result in higher fixed pay for Orcel without a more challenging performance framework.

The proposed new remuneration structure boosts Orcel's pay package by 30% if he beats a new set of targets for 2023, while penalising underperformance more than in the past.

Hitting the targets would see Orcel's pay unchanged at an overall 7.5 million euros ($8.2 million), with a reduction in the bonus component offsetting a 30% increase in the fixed part to 3.25 million euros.

