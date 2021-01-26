UniCredit set to appoint former UBS banker Andrea Orcel as new CEO - source

Adds details

ROME, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Italy's number two bank UniCredit CRDI.MI is set to appoint former UBS banker Andrea Orcel as its new chief executive, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

UniCredit has been looking for a new CEO since Jean Pierre Mustier said on Nov. 30 he would step down by the annual shareholders' meeting in April at the latest.

Orcel, 57, was in charge of investment banking at UBS UBSG.S until 2018 when he left to take the helm at Santander SAN.MC.

The Spanish bank withdrew its offer for the job, leaving Orcel unemployed and prompting him to file a 112 million euro ($136 million) lawsuit against the lender.

Orcel's expected appointment comes at a crucial time for UniCredit, which has been in talks with the Italian government over a possible acquisition of state-owned Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI

($1 = 0.8219 euros)

