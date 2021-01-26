UniCredit set to appoint former UBS banker Andrea Orcel as new CEO - source

Italy's number two bank UniCredit is set to appoint former UBS banker Andrea Orcel as its new chief executive, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

UniCredit has been looking for a new CEO after Jean Pierre Mustier said on Nov. 30 he would step down by the annual shareholder meeting in April at the latest.

