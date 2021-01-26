UniCredit set to appoint former UBS banker Andrea Orcel as new CEO - source

ROME, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Italy's number two bank UniCredit CRDI.MI is set to appoint former UBS banker Andrea Orcel as its new chief executive, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

UniCredit has been looking for a new CEO after Jean Pierre Mustier said on Nov. 30 he would step down by the annual shareholder meeting in April at the latest.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

