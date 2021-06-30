UniCredit sells first AT1 bond under new CEO Orcel

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit CRDI.MI on Tuesday sold its first 'Additional Tier 1' (AT1) bond under new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel, meeting healthy demand for these risky notes as investors shrugged off a recent move to skip coupon payments on other hybrid securities.

Orders for the issue totalled more than 2.25 billion euros ($2.7 billion) from more than 200 investors, a person close to the transaction said, adding demand was well distributed from a geographical point of view.

The bond was priced at par to offer a coupon of 4.45% - the second-lowest level for this type of issue after a 3.875% coupon UniCredit paid in February 2020 when it last sold an AT1 bond.

At the time, UniCredit took advantage of exceptionally favourable market conditions just before the pandemic struck Italy.

The AT1 sale comes after Orcel in May ruffled bond investors by deciding to forego the first-quarter coupon on some special notes known as CASHES, making use of a clause that allowed missing the payment in light of the 2020 net loss.

The decision contradicted previous indications by the bank and hit heavily the CASHES notes, which are special securities UniCredit issued in 2008 to bolster its finances.

AT1 bonds are the riskiest type of bank debt, ranking last in terms of repayment in the event of a default.

AT1 bonds count towards a lender's Tier 1 capital and can help to absorb potential losses because banks have the option, or under certain circumstances the obligation, to scrap coupon payments.

Tuesday's AT1 issue is perpetual but UniCredit can decide to reimburse it starting from Dec. 3, 2027.

Orcel arrived at UniCredit in mid-April to replace French banker Jean Pierre Mustier. Less than a month into the job, he overhauled UniCredit's top management, axing co-heads and slashing the number of internal committees.

He is due to unveil further management changes in the coming weeks, sources have told Reuters, before unveiling a new business plan due later this year. ($1 = 0.8426 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Richard Chang)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.