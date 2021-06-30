UniCredit sells first AT1 bond under new CEO, meets 2021 goal

By Valentina Za

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit CRDI.MI sold an "Additional Tier 1" (AT1) bond on Wednesday, its first under new CEO Andrea Orcel, meeting healthy demand for these risky notes as investors shrugged off a recent move to skip coupon payments on other hybrid securities.

Orders for the issue totalled more than 2.25 billion euros ($2.7 billion) from more than 180 investors, UniCredit said, adding that the 750 million euro issue completed its AT1 issuance needs for the year.

AT1 bonds are the riskiest type of bank debt, ranking last in terms of repayment in the event of a default. They count towards a lender's Tier 1 capital and can help to absorb potential losses through a temporary writedown of the value of the bond. Coupon payment is discretionary.

UniCredit priced the bond at par with a coupon of 4.45% - the second-lowest level for this type of issue after a 3.875% coupon it paid in February 2020 when it last sold an AT1 bond.

At the time, UniCredit took advantage of exceptionally favourable market conditions just before the pandemic struck Italy.

It said on Wednesday it again wanted to seize a "positive market window" to strengthen its capital.

The AT1 sale comes after Orcel ruffled bond investors in May by deciding to forego the first-quarter coupon on some special notes known as CASHES, making use of a clause that allowed missing the payment in light of the 2020 net loss.

The decision contradicted previous indications by the bank and hit heavily the CASHES notes, which are special securities UniCredit issued in 2008 to bolster its finances.

Wednesday's AT1 issue is perpetual but UniCredit can decide to reimburse it starting from Dec. 3, 2027.

Orcel arrived at UniCredit in mid-April to replace French banker Jean Pierre Mustier. Less than a month into the job, he overhauled UniCredit's top management, axing co-heads and slashing the number of internal committees.

He is due to unveil further management changes in the coming weeks, sources have told Reuters, before presenting a new business plan later this year. ($1 = 0.8426 euros)

