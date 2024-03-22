UniCredit sells 4.99% in Webuild at 2.2 euros per share through ABB

MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Italy's second-largest bank UniCredit CRDI.MI sold its 4.99% stake in construction group WeBuild WBD.MI at 2.2 euros per share through an accelerated book-building procedure, a source close to the deal said on Friday.

The bank sold 50.9 million shares, the source said, for a total of 112 million euros ($121.20 million).

Shares in WeBuild closed Thursday's session at 2.416 euros per share.

($1 = 0.9241 euros)

