Dec 2 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI is seeking to boost the pay of Chief Executive Andrea Orcel after he told colleagues he wants a bigger reward for turning around the Italian bank, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

