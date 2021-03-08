UniCredit says no compensation for losses in Orcel's pay package

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - The pay package of UniCredit's CRDI.MI new CEO, Andrea Orcel, does not include any remuneration aimed at compensating the former UBS banker for any loss of pay deriving from previous employment, the Italian bank said on Monday.

Orcel is embroiled in a legal tussle with Santander after the Spanish bank two years ago suddenly dropped plans to make the Italian banker its CEO after a disagreement over pay. A hearing on the case is scheduled in Madrid on Wednesday.

A crucial element of the spat is a promise Santander made when it announced Orcel's appointment to pay "up to" 35 million euros of a 55 million-euro package that Orcel was due to receive in future years from UBS.

In a report on the group's 2021 remuneration published on its website ahead of the April 15 annual meeting, UniCredit said Orcel's variable remuneration, just for 2021, would be a share-based award not subject to performance conditions.

The bank did not disclose the amounts of the new CEO's fixed or variable pay in the report and said it would provide details in the 2022 group remuneration policy.

(Reporting by Valentina Za in Milan Editing by Matthew Lewis)

