UniCredit says exit from Russia cannot and should not be done overnight - document

Contributor
Federico Maccioni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tony Gentile

An exit of UniCredit from the Russian market cannot and should not be done overnight, Italy's No.2 bank said in an answer to a shareholder question ahead of the shareholders' meeting of April 8.

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - An exit of UniCredit CRDI.MI from the Russian market cannot and should not be done overnight, Italy's No.2 bank said in an answer to a shareholder question ahead of the shareholders' meeting of April 8.

UniCredit, which stands among European lenders most exposed to Russia, is currently completing an urgent internal assessment of the impact, the bank repeated.

Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said last month that the lender was studying ways to exit the country following the invasion of Ukraine but that leaving was an extremely complex decision which could take time.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters