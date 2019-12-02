UniCredit says ECB lowered bank's Pillar 2 capital requirement

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - UniCredit said on Monday the European Central Bank had set the bank's minimum core capital threshold for next year at 9.84% of assets, after improving its risk evaluation of Italy's biggest lender.

Following the annual supervisory review process which results in bank-specific minimum capital requirements for lenders, the ECB lowered by a quarter of a percentage point UniCredit's so-called Pillar 2 capital requirement, the bank said in a note on Monday.

