UniCredit says appoints Aurelio Maccario as chief lending officer

Contributor
James Mackenzie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - UniCredit has appointed Aurelio Maccario, its former head of group regulatory affairs, as chief lending officer, the bank said on Tuesday.

Maccario joined Unicredit in 2002, serving as head of group strategic planning and also working with group risk management.

