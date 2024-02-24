UniCredit S.p.A. (XTRA:CRIN) Price Target Increased by 12.02% to 36.37

The average one-year price target for UniCredit S.p.A. (XTRA:CRIN) has been revised to 36.37 / share. This is an increase of 12.02% from the prior estimate of 32.47 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.32 to a high of 44.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.40% from the latest reported closing price of 30.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in UniCredit S.p.A.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRIN is 0.66%, a decrease of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.09% to 23,612K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 10,565K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,776K shares, representing an increase of 64.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 173.91% over the last quarter.

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 2,416K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares, representing a decrease of 22.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 4.78% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,891K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 7.25% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 1,874K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares, representing a decrease of 16.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 10.89% over the last quarter.

JORNX - Janus Henderson Global Select Fund Class T holds 1,514K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares, representing a decrease of 25.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRIN by 14.70% over the last quarter.

