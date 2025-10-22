UniCredit Q3 Profit Rises; Confirms 2025 Net Profit Guidance

(RTTNews) - UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG, UCG.MI) reported third quarter net profit of 2.6 billion euros, up 4.7% year on year. EPS was 1.71 euros, up 8.6%. The company noted that net profit means stated net profit adjusted for impacts from DTAs tax loss carry forward resulting from sustainability test.

Third quarter net revenue was up 1.2% year on year to 6.1 billion euros. Net Interest Income was 3.4 billion euros, down 5.4%.

The Group confirmed fiscal 2025 net profit guidance of approximately 10.5 billion euros, excluding management actions to benefit fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027. The Group's medium-term ambitions remain unchanged, with fiscal 2027 net profit at above 11 billion euros, RoTE over 20% and double digit EPS and DPS growth on fiscal 2024-27.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.