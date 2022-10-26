UniCredit Q3 Profit, Excl. Russia, Rises; Net Revenues Up 6.8% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UniCredit (UCG, UNCFF.PK) reported third quarter net profit excluding Russia of 1.3 billion euros, an increase of 31.1 percent from last year. EPS was 0.65 euros, up 43.6 percent. Net revenues were 4.2 billion euros, up 6.8 percent. Net interest income was 2.2 billion euros, up 4.8 percent.

For 2022, excluding Russia, the company expects: net profit above 4.8 billion euros, and net revenue above 17.4 billion euros.

"UniCredit Unlocked is delivering: our industrial transformation is well underway, our results recurrently positive, and we are further improving our full year 2022 guidance," Andrea Orcel, CEO of UniCredit S.p.A., said.

