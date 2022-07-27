UniCredit Q2 Net Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Italian lender UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) reported that its second quarter net profit climbed to 1.82 billion euros from 960 million euros in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share were 0.84 euros up 95.5 per cent from the prior year.

Total revenues for the second quarter were 4.78 billion euros up 8.9 percent from the prior year.

Excluding Russia, quarterly net revenues were 4.4 billion euros, 12.5 percent higher year on year, reflecting high risk adjusted returns across all regions, underpinned by the net interest income increase to 2.3 billion euros, and by lower Loan Loss Provision, reflecting solid asset quality.

The Bank said it continues its focus on the execution of the 2022-2024 strategic plan to fully unlock the value of UniCredit and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns, with the ambition to return at least 16 billion euros to shareholders by 2024.

