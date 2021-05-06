UniCredit Q1 profit tops forecasts thanks to fee, trading income

Italy's No.2 bank UniCredit posted a much higher than expected first-quarter net profit as revenues rose driven by robust fee and trading income.

UniCredit said net profit in the three months through March totalled 887 million euros ($1.1 billion). That compares with an average estimate of 396 million euro in an analyst consensus provided by the bank.

The bank had posted a 2.7 billion euro loss in the first quarter of 2020 hit by costs borne to lay off people and cut its stake in Turkish lender Yapi Kredi YKBNK.IS. ($1 = 0.8331 euros)

