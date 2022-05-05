World Markets
UniCredit profit hit by Russia provisions, to start 1.6 bln euro share buyback

Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Net profit at UniCredit CRDI.MI dropped 70% from a year ago in the first quarter after Italy's second-biggest bank booked 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in provisions to offset possible losses on its Russian assets.

Net profit came in at 247 million euros, below an average analyst forecast of 413 million euros.

However, UniCredit said it remained committed to distributing at least 16 billion euros in dividends and share buybacks to investors by 2024.

It said a 1.6 billion euro share buyback for 2021 had been approved by regulators and would start soon, with the remaining 1 billion euro part contingent on Russia.

($1 = 0.9424 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

