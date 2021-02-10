UniCredit posts bigger-than-expected Q4 loss as CEO leaves

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit on Wednesday posted a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter net loss of 1.18 billion euros ($1.4 billion) as Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier stepped down, while its core capital strengthened.

Publishing full-year results a day earlier than scheduled, UniCredit said it planned to return 1.1 billion euros to investors through dividends and share buybacks this year.

Analysts had forecast on average a 686 million euro loss in a company-provided consensus.

($1 = 0.8242 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

