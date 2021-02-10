UniCredit posts bigger-than-expected Q4 loss as CEO leaves

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

Italy's UniCredit on Wednesday posted a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter net loss of 1.18 billion euros ($1.4 billion) as Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier stepped down, while its core capital strengthened.

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit on Wednesday posted a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter net loss of 1.18 billion euros ($1.4 billion) as Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier stepped down, while its core capital strengthened.

Publishing full-year results a day earlier than scheduled, UniCredit said it planned to return 1.1 billion euros to investors through dividends and share buybacks this year.

Analysts had forecast on average a 686 million euro loss in a company-provided consensus.

($1 = 0.8242 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters